Montana Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Biden declares federal flooding disaster in Montana, Gianforte to return

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT
Lamar-river-flooding-06-14-2022
National Park Service
/
National Park Service
High water levels in the Lamar River eroding the Northeast Entrance Road.

President Joe Biden has declared the catastrophic flooding in Montana a major disaster following requests from the state’s governor and congressional delegation.

A disaster declaration opens up more federal aid as Montana recovers from the damages caused by flooding. The state Department of Transportation is estimating $29 million in damage just to roads and bridges, according to the governor’s office.

Yellowstone National Park is closed due the flooding, which is expected to significantly impact regional tourism.

Governor Greg Gianforte formally requested the federal declaration on Wednesday. The governor has been traveling since late last week and is scheduled to return to Montana Thursday night.

