© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Acting governor Juras signs disaster declaration with Gianforte out of country

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM MDT
Governor-elect Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters shortly after the Associated Press called the Montana governor's race in his favor as running-mate Kristen Juras looks on, Nov. 3, 2020.
Nick Mott
/
Governor-elect Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters shortly after the Associated Press called the Montana governor's race in his favor as running-mate Kristen Juras looks on, Nov. 3, 2020.

Montana Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras is the acting executive of the state while Gov. Greg Gianforte is out of the country. The governor’s office did not say where Gianforte is traveling.

As first reported by the Montana State News Bureau, Juras signed an executive order Tuesday declaring a statewide disaster due to catastrophic flooding. Gianforte authorized the declaration verbally Monday evening, according to the governor’s spokesperson Brooke Stroyke.

Juras visited Red Lodge to get an update on the disaster that has destroyed bridges, roads and homes and led to the closure of Yellowstone National Park.

An emergency declaration means the governor can distribute state general fund dollars to meet needs that arise due to the conditions, according to the order. The declaration also allows the governor to deploy any state government services, equipment, and supplies to protect residents.

Stroyke did not answer questions about where the governor is and when he will return. Gianforte tweeted his office is asking for an expedited federal disaster declaration to open up disaster relief funds.

Tags

Montana News EnvironmentKristen JurasGreg GianforteBrooke StroykeRed Lodge MontanaYellowstone National ParkFeatured news
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Related Content