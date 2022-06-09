Voter turnout in Montana’s primaries

More than 239,000 absentee ballots have been cast in Montana’s primary election happening today.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s office updated at 5 p.m. today, 50% of absentee ballots sent to voters ahead of election day have been returned.

That means voter turnout heading into today's primary is at least 32%.

It is now too late to register to vote. The deadline was noon on June 6. Voters received absentee ballots in the mail three weeks ago.

Voting in Montana is operating under two new laws today – one that ended same-day voter registration and another that requires photo IDs for in-person voting. Legal challenges to those laws have not yet been resolved in court.

Polls close today at 8 p.m.