The Republican primary for Montana's western U.S. House seat hinges on Lincoln County

The results of the Republican primary race for Montana’s western U.S. House seat hinge on Lincoln County voters. A printing error made the ballots the wrong size to feed through counting machines, so election officials have been hand counting votes since Tuesday evening.

Paula Duffy with the elections office hopes to finish counting today.

“So with any luck, I hope to be able to report by maybe five or six o’clock this evening.”

Al Olszewski and Ryan Zinke are currently separated by nearly 1,200 votes.