Printing error delays ballot counting in Lincoln County

Ballot printing errors in Lincoln County have delayed election results for Montana's new congressional seat. The problems have forced the small northwestern Montana county to tally votes by hand in the Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.

The secretary of state's office said Wednesday that a vendor printed the Lincoln County ballots on the wrong sized paper and they could not be run through a machine tabulator.

As of 3:30 Wednesday afternoon about 1,000 votes separated Zinke from Olszewksi, with the lead in Zinke’s favor.