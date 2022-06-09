© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Printing error delays ballot counting in Lincoln County

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published June 9, 2022 at 12:30 AM MDT

Ballot printing errors in Lincoln County have delayed election results for Montana's new congressional seat. The problems have forced the small northwestern Montana county to tally votes by hand in the Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.

The secretary of state's office said Wednesday that a vendor printed the Lincoln County ballots on the wrong sized paper and they could not be run through a machine tabulator.

As of 3:30 Wednesday afternoon about 1,000 votes separated Zinke from Olszewksi, with the lead in Zinke’s favor.

Graphic: 2022 Montana elections
2022 Montana Primary Election results
Find results for Montana's statewide races: U.S. House, Public Service Commission and State Supreme Court.

Tags

Montana News 2022 ElectionsMontana PoliticsLincoln CountyAl OlszewskiRyan Zinke
MTPR News
News Department:
See stories by MTPR News