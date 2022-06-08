© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Penny Ronning wins Democratic nomination for Montana's eastern district House seat

Montana Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published June 8, 2022 at 12:10 AM MDT
Penny Ronning.
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Penny Ronning

Unofficial election results show former Billings city councilwoman Penny Ronning secured the Democratic nomination for Montana’s eastern House district.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Ronning had won 61% of more than 24,000 votes, beating first-time candidate Skylar Williams and late State Senator Mark Sweeney.

Ronning says the initial results show voters connected with her and her campaign.

"Because that’s what was most important to me, that we weren’t this political message. We were a message about the people of Montana and identifying with the people of Montana. So, that just overwhelms my heart with gratitude."

Sweeney passed away unexpectedly on May 6 and his name remained on the ballot. He had raised almost $96,000 compared to Ronning’s $47,000 and Williams’ $4,000.

Ronning will face Republican incumbent Matt Rosendale and likely Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin in the general election. Independent candidate Gary Buchanan has gathered enough signatures to qualify for the general election, but has yet to be certified.

Tags

Montana News 2022 ElectionsMontana PoliticsMatt RosendalePenny Ronning
Kayla Desroches
Kayla Desroches reports for Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and stayed in the city for college, where she hosted a radio show that featured serialized dramas like the Shadow and Suspense. In her pathway to full employment, she interned at WNYC in New York City and KTOO in Juneau, Alaska. She then spent a few years on the island of Kodiak, Alaska, where she transitioned from reporter to news director before moving to Montana.
See stories by Kayla Desroches