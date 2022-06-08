© 2022 MTPR
Glacier National Park reinstates a federal indoor mask mandate

Montana Public Radio | By Kathleen Shannon
Published June 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM MDT
Parking at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park, July 01, 2016.
Jacob W. Frank National Park Service
/
Parking at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park, July 1, 2016.

Glacier National Park reinstated a federal mask mandate Wednesday after Glacier County, one of two counties adjacent to the park, crossed into a high community level of COVID-19, according to a tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The park’s public information officer, Gina Kerzman, says rangers will adjust by moving most park activities outdoors.

“The mask wearing mandate applies to federal buildings. So the employees who work inside of the federal buildings are mostly who this is affecting,” she says.

Kerzman says the park is expecting a “fairly low impact” on visitors.

Kathleen Shannon
