© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

A Montana PSC Republican primary with a near tie could prompt a recount

Montana Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT

Two Republican candidates for a Montana Public Service Commission seat representing the northwest part of the state are in a head-to-head tie as of Wednesday afternoon.

Unofficial election results show physician Annie Bukacek and state representative Derek Skees both won 31% of 35,500 votes cast. Bukacek has a lead of 74 votes. The Secretary of State's office flagged the race for a possible recount.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic candidate John Repke, a retired finance executive, in the November general election.

Incumbent Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci will once again represent District 1 in north-central and northeast Montana. Pinocci beat K. Webb Galbreath with 66% of votes to Galbreath’s 34% for a second term on the commission.

Tags

Montana News Montana PoliticsMontana Public Service CommissionAnnie BukacekDerek SkeesMontana Secretary of StateJohn RepkeRandall PinocciK. Webb Galbreath
Kayla Desroches
Kayla Desroches reports for Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and stayed in the city for college, where she hosted a radio show that featured serialized dramas like the Shadow and Suspense. In her pathway to full employment, she interned at WNYC in New York City and KTOO in Juneau, Alaska. She then spent a few years on the island of Kodiak, Alaska, where she transitioned from reporter to news director before moving to Montana.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content