A Montana PSC Republican primary with a near tie could prompt a recount
Two Republican candidates for a Montana Public Service Commission seat representing the northwest part of the state are in a head-to-head tie as of Wednesday afternoon.
Unofficial election results show physician Annie Bukacek and state representative Derek Skees both won 31% of 35,500 votes cast. Bukacek has a lead of 74 votes. The Secretary of State's office flagged the race for a possible recount.
The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic candidate John Repke, a retired finance executive, in the November general election.
Incumbent Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci will once again represent District 1 in north-central and northeast Montana. Pinocci beat K. Webb Galbreath with 66% of votes to Galbreath’s 34% for a second term on the commission.