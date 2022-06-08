A Montana PSC Republican primary with a near tie could prompt a recount

Two Republican candidates for a Montana Public Service Commission seat representing the northwest part of the state are in a head-to-head tie as of Wednesday afternoon.

Unofficial election results show physician Annie Bukacek and state representative Derek Skees both won 31% of 35,500 votes cast. Bukacek has a lead of 74 votes. The Secretary of State's office flagged the race for a possible recount.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic candidate John Repke, a retired finance executive, in the November general election.

Incumbent Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci will once again represent District 1 in north-central and northeast Montana. Pinocci beat K. Webb Galbreath with 66% of votes to Galbreath’s 34% for a second term on the commission.