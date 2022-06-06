© 2022 MTPR
Over 40% of absentee ballots have been returned for Tuesday's primary

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT

Nearly 200,000 absentee ballots have already been cast in Montana’s June 7 primary. According to data from the Secretary of State’s office from Sunday night, 44% of absentee ballots sent to voters ahead of election day have been returned.

That means total voter turnout heading into tomorrow’s primary is at least 28%.

It is now too late to register to vote. The deadline was noon Monday.

The law ending Election Day voter registration is being challenged in district court; however, the Montana Supreme Court ruled it will remain in effect for the June 7 primary. Another new law requires voters to show photo identification when they cast a ballot.

Polls on Tuesday, June 7, open at 7 in the morning and close at 8 in the evening.

MTPR will air election results until 10 p.m. Tuesday evening after polls close.

Primary elections in Montana and six other states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into the control of Congress. The primaries are in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
