© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

EPA plans a meeting to discuss Libby vermiculite mine cleanup

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT

Federal environmental regulators will hold a meeting in Libby on Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. to talk about the future cleanup of the nearby defunct vermiculite mine. Asbestos from the mine led to a public health emergency in Libby.

The meeting will outline the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s response for determining what the clean-up process for the former mining site near Libby and Troy will look like. The mine was closed in 1990. The EPA says it will take some time before it proposes options for cleanup of the site, but the agency wants to educate the public and receive input on what locals want out of the process.

The EPA has already cleaned more than 2,600 residential properties within the asbestos superfund site, which encompasses Libby, Troy and nearby highways and railways.

Tags

Montana News Libby MontanaTroy MontanaU.S. Environmental Protection AgencyEnvironmentvermiculiteasbestos
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Related Content