Columbia Falls police arrest student for alleged threats to local middle school

The Columbia Falls Police Department says it has arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly making threats to the local middle school.

Concerned parents notified authorities Saturday morning of alleged threats made in school on Friday, according to a press release from Columbia Falls police.

Police say the juvenile wasn’t in possession of weapons, but had access to unsecured firearms at home. Authorities determined that there was “real potential” for the student to follow through on his threats.

Columbia Falls police along with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office arrested the young male on intimidation charges and seized the firearms. Police say they will not release further details to protect the identities of the suspect and his family. They say this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the school.