© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Missoula high school student arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published May 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM MDT

Missoula police arrested a local high school student Thursday after a verbal argument allegedly escalated to a threat of physical violence. No one was hurt in the incident.

An 18-year-old Big Sky student faces charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

The school resource officer was alerted to a verbal argument between two male students, according to a police department press release. A third-party report suggested one of the students intended to seek revenge against the other and that he possessed a firearm.

No gun was found after the student was detained, but police say he was in possession of knives.

The case remains under investigation.

Tags

Montana News Missoula MontanaBig Sky High Schoolcrime
Edward O'Brien
Edward O'Brien is Montana Public Radio's Associate News Director.
See stories by Edward O'Brien