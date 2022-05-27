Missoula high school student arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property

Missoula police arrested a local high school student Thursday after a verbal argument allegedly escalated to a threat of physical violence. No one was hurt in the incident.

An 18-year-old Big Sky student faces charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

The school resource officer was alerted to a verbal argument between two male students, according to a police department press release. A third-party report suggested one of the students intended to seek revenge against the other and that he possessed a firearm.

No gun was found after the student was detained, but police say he was in possession of knives.

The case remains under investigation.