© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Federal court puts hold on Kootenai National Forest logging and road-building project

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 26, 2022 at 6:08 PM MDT
The Kootenai River near Libby, MT.
Corin Cates-Carney
/
Montana Public Radio
The Kootenai River near Libby, MT.

On Wednesday, a federal court halted a U.S. Forest Service logging and road-building project in the Kootenai National Forest. The case centers around whether the Forest Service properly evaluated the Ripley project’s impact on grizzly bears.

The project includes over 10,000 acres of commercial logging, construction of 19 miles of new permanent and temporary roads and over 90 miles of maintenance and reconstruction of existing roads, according to court documents.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies argued that the Forest Service skirted its responsibilities to properly evaluate the impact of road construction and work on the small threatened grizzly bear population in the bordering Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem, which is located in northwest Montana.

Missoula U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen ruled that the environmental group was likely to succeed on that argument and put a hold on the Ripley project while the case works its way through court.

Kootenai National Forest spokesperson Willie Sykes said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Tags

Montana News U.S. Forest ServiceKootenai National ForestRipley MontanaAlliance for the Wild RockiesCabinet-Yaak ecosystemDana ChristensenWillie SykesEnvironment
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Related Content