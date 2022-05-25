Police suspect arson at Wyoming clinic site

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Police believe an overnight fire in Wyoming that damaged a building being renovated to house a new clinic that would provide abortions was deliberately set. Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a possible suspect seen running away from the building before dawn Wednesday. Police say the person was carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a backpack. The blaze damaged the inside of the building, which was under renovation to house the clinic in Casper, the second-biggest city in the state. The clinic was set to open in June, and would be only the second place in the state to offer abortions.

Other clinics in the region have been targets of attacks before. A Missoula clinic that provided abortions burned in an arson attack in 1993, and a clinic in Kalispell suffered arson in the 1970s and a break-in in 2014 that destroyed it completely.