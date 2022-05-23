Montana kids aged 5-11 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

Kids 5 to 11 years old are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot after recent approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This age group has the lowest vaccination rate in Montana , according to a May 6 report from the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Under the new approvals, children 5 to 11 years old can get their third shot five months after their second dose. However, only 19% of children in that age group had received their first two shots as of May 6, according to the state health department report. That’s less than half of the average among the state’s eligible age groups, which is 55%.