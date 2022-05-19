Department of Interior to spend $29 million for dam repairs in tribal communities

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Interior announced the allocation of $29 million in funding to help repair aging dams in tribal communities across the West.

Some of that money will go toward repairs for the Willow Creek Dam in the Crow Nation in southeast Montana. The earthfill dam was completed in 1911, and was last modified in 2000 to add a filtered berm and buttress, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website .

Over the next five years, another $120 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward addressing safety issues at dams across the country, according to the announcement.