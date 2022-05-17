© 2022 MTPR
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

New voter registration and ID laws will likely be in effect for the primaries

By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM MDT
A 2020 Montana general election ballot with Donald Trump's name in focus.
Josh Burnham
/
Montana Public Radio
A 2020 Montana general election ballot.

The Montana Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that temporarily blocked two new state election laws.

That means the two laws, which eliminate same-day voter registration and require voters to show photo identification when they cast a ballot, will likely regulate voting in the primary election on June 7. A lawsuit challenging the laws is still making its way through district court.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen asked the high court to remove the block, saying more than 300,000 voters have already had to comply with the new rules and they’re now the status quo.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
