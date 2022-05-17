New voter registration and ID laws will likely be in effect for the primaries

The Montana Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that temporarily blocked two new state election laws.

That means the two laws, which eliminate same-day voter registration and require voters to show photo identification when they cast a ballot, will likely regulate voting in the primary election on June 7. A lawsuit challenging the laws is still making its way through district court.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen asked the high court to remove the block, saying more than 300,000 voters have already had to comply with the new rules and they’re now the status quo.