Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Gianforte joins Republican lawmakers in judiciary dispute

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 12, 2022 at 6:56 AM MST
The U.S. Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
The U.S. Supreme Court

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute between Republican lawmakers and Montana’s highest court.

In an amicus brief filed Monday, Gianforte put his support behind state Republican lawmakers’ request for the U.S. Supreme Court to consider a state court decision on legislative powers.

Gianforte says Montana’s Supreme Court Justices failed to act with impartiality when commenting on proposed legislation and ruling on cases involving members of the court.

Justices have denied any wrongdoing.

The dispute between lawmakers and the Montana justices began months ago. Leaked emails show that judges and justices commented privately on proposed legislation that impacts the judiciary. Later, the justices ruled that lawmakers do not have broad subpoena power to obtain more information from the judiciary.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen is representing the lawmakers in the case.

The U.S. high court has not decided on whether it’ll take up the issue.

Tags
Montana News Greg GianforteMontana LegislatureMontana PoliticsU.S. Supreme CourtMontana Supreme CourtAustin KnudsenLegislature vs. Supreme Court
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
