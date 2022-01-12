Gianforte joins Republican lawmakers in judiciary dispute

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute between Republican lawmakers and Montana’s highest court.

In an amicus brief filed Monday, Gianforte put his support behind state Republican lawmakers’ request for the U.S. Supreme Court to consider a state court decision on legislative powers.

Gianforte says Montana’s Supreme Court Justices failed to act with impartiality when commenting on proposed legislation and ruling on cases involving members of the court.

Justices have denied any wrongdoing.

The dispute between lawmakers and the Montana justices began months ago. Leaked emails show that judges and justices commented privately on proposed legislation that impacts the judiciary. Later, the justices ruled that lawmakers do not have broad subpoena power to obtain more information from the judiciary.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen is representing the lawmakers in the case.