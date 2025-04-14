Thank you for your support!

© 2025 MTPR
Published April 14, 2025 at 9:10 AM MDT
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered or gave a thank-you gift during spring pledge week! We couldn't do this without you. We appreciate each and every one of you.

You donated nearly $500,000 toward our $575,000 spring fundraising goal. Thank you for believing in this public service!

Please give the dogs a round of a paws for their victory in the Pet Playoff. The cats are pretending not to care. Toad numbers doubled from last year, but there were shockingly few goats. Thank you to everyone who donated for your pets!
