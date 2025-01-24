We're hiring a development director

We're looking for a development director to oversee fundraising work for the station.

Examples of Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise membership/annual giving activity.

Supervise the sponsor support associates and develop a strategy to build corporate support.

Supervise and coordinate major and planned giving activities with the major gifts officer.

Coordinate and develop resources to support listeners, implement a customer service strategy and public relations strategy.

Develop and oversee social media policies for MTPR development while working closely with the MTPR digital editor to implement those strategies.

Coordinate with station management to provide information and resources to elected officials and university administrators to support state and federal support of the enterprise.

Develop and build relationships with individual and corporate foundations, write grant applications, and administer, when appropriate, grants to support station activities.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Business Management/Marketing, Communications, Broadcasting, or a closely related field with at least five (5) years of experience working with non-profit, individual, foundations and corporate fundraising

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with a public broadcasting facility. Grant writing and experience organizing volunteer organizations.

See full job description and apply here