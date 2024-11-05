Broadcast Media Center to host public forum for director position finalists

The University of Montana and Montana State University will host three virtual open forums for the public to interact with finalists for the Broadcast Media Center director position.

The director serves as the general manager of Montana Public Radio and as the general manager of KUSM-TV as part of the joint UM and MSU unified Montana PBS system. Job description.

The public is invited to join and participate in each of the virtual forums.

The date of each forum and the names and resumes of the finalists are available below. Share your feedback on the finalists here.

Virtual forum with Dustin McDunn will be Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.



Virtual forum with Sam Schultz will be Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m.



Virtual forum with Anne Hosler will be Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.



Contact: Dave Kuntz, UM director of strategic communications, 406-243-5659, dave.kuntz@umontana.edu

