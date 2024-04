Dogs went home with an easy win in the Pet Playoffs this year, besting the cats 435 - 368.

As always, goats made a strong showing, but it wasn't enough to get them to the top. Chickens and reptiles must have been parked under their heat lamps, because they started slow and never caught up with the rest of the pack.

Horses, we love you. Insects, we tolerate you. Best of luck next year.