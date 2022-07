The Kettlehouse Brewing Company helped us create Public Radio Pale Ale, which is available at their Bonner taproom from July through September.

Drink a pint or two with us and fellow listeners during the kick-off party. For every pint sold that night, $2 will go to support MTPR.

Come on down to the Bonner taproom from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. We're looking forward to seeing you.