We're hiring reporters in Butte and Great Falls

We're hiring full-time reporters for jobs in Butte and Great Falls. You'll work with the news team to file radio stories focused on your region, and report on statewide news as needed.

The Butte reporter will fill a vacant position. This will be the first time Montana Public Radio has a reporter in Great Falls.

The jobs pay $20/hr. Applications are open until the jobs are filled.

You can see the full job description and apply here:



These positions funded in part through a grant from the Otto Bremer Trust, a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

