We're hiring a Major and Planned Giving Officer

We're looking for a Major and Planned Giving Officer to develop and implement a comprehensive major gifts program for MTPR. Specifically, this position identifies, qualifies, cultivates and solicits major donor prospects.

Candidates should have a demonstrated ability to design and implement effective cultivation, solicitation and stewardship strategies for individual giving, major gifts and/or planned giving.

Salary for this position is $50,000 - $55,000 per year commensurate with qualifications.

Find more details and apply here.