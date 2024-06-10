© 2024 MTPR
Montana Public Radio Radio Drama Camp
Kids Radio Camp
Kids learning to make radio.

Radio Drama Camp Day 1

Montana Public Radio | By Jake Birch
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:18 PM MDT
1 of 3  — IMG_7080.JPG
2 of 3  — IMG_7074.JPG
3 of 3  — IMG_7079.JPG

Today at camp was a day filled with hands-on learning and creative exploration. Here's a rundown of what we accomplished:

  • We kicked off the day with a name game to get to know each other better and discussed the week's upcoming activities.
  • Next, we delved into the world of radio drama by watching a video featuring Orson Welles and Dean Martin. Following that, we toured the station.
  • One of the highlights was our "Color Your Words" acting game, where we read Humpty Dumpty in various styles like news anchors, advertisers, and more. This helped us understand how different approaches affect storytelling.
  • Afterward, we split into groups to record nursery rhymes and Shel Silverstein poems in different styles, exploring the power of expression through audio.
  • Following lunch, we headed back to the ZACC, where we received an introduction to Audacity, an audio editing software. We experimented with editing voices, adding effects, and incorporating music to create a spooky atmosphere for a poem.
  • We then listened to a story told exclusively with sound, discussing its elements and the process of creating it.
  • To cap off the day, we worked in pairs to brainstorm story concepts and gather sounds with portable recorders for our own sound stories, which we'll be crafting tomorrow afternoon.

Stay tuned for more updates as our creative journey continues!
