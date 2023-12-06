Continue the search for Mercy Watson, on Children's Corner

Come along Saturday, Dec. 9th on the Children’s Corner as all of Deckawoo Drive continues the search for Mercy Watson — except for Eugenia Lincoln who is still celebrating her absence.

As Mercy Watson, the porcine wonder, eludes the residents of Deckawoo drive Baby Lincoln, gets the brilliant idea to hire a private investigator! Enter Percival Smidgely, PI and a pigeon named Polly.

Frank and Stella Endicott and Horace Broom enter the search. At the suggestion of Stella, Leroy Ninker and his horse Maybelline are requested to join the search and do a “good deed."

As Mercy Watson is following her nose the search parties are following clues - Percival Smidgely, PI remains clueless.

David Mills-Low, AKA Grandma Dowdell, brings to life the characters from Kate DiCamillo’s latest and last in the series of “Tales from Deckawoo Drive," Mercy Watson is Missing.

Our reading concludes this Saturday, December 9. If you missed last Saturday’s reading don’t worry we will catch you up as Mercy Watson eludes capture following her nose and her love of toast with a great deal of butter.

Our reading will be followed by a live conversation with the author Kate DiCamillo, former National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and winner of two Newbery medals for The Tail of Despereaux and Flora and Ulysses. We will talk Mercy, Dekawoo Drive, puppets and her upcoming book Ferris. Join us for a fun filled enlightening conversation with this New York Times best selling author.

The Children’s Corner airs Saturday mornings from 8-9:30 on Montana Public Radio.

This reading is with the permission of Candlewick Press, Kate DiCamillo and Pippin Properties