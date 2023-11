On Dec 1, Join Vicki Cheney and the Missoula Youth Orchestra for a live performance on The Pea Green Boat at the ZooTown Arts Community Center in Missoula.

Join us as we listen and learn all about the Youth Orchestra and the role of music in education.

This event is free and open to the public and children of all ages are especially welcome!

Please arrive by 3:45 p.m. for a 4 p.m. start time for the one-hour show.