© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children's

Meet the Pea Green Boat Hosts: Vicki Chaney

Montana Public Radio | By Chase Campbell
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM MDT
Pea Green Boat Host Vicki Chaney
Vicki Chaney
/
Pea Green Boat Host Vicki Chaney

Vicki Chaney is a self-proclaimed storyteller who has spent most of her life traveling, teaching, and telling stories. She graduated from the University of Montana with a master's in theatre and Goddard College of Vermont with a master's of fine arts in interdisciplinary studies and storytelling.

On her storytelling journey, she has toured with Missoula Children’s Theatre and CLIMB Children’s Theatre of Minneapolis. She has been a drama teacher for 23 years, directing plays and teaching theatre from Bellingham, Washington to Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia (where she taught drama and art for 9 years at Ras Tanura International School).

While living abroad, she traveled with her family to multiple countries, absorbing music, art, and theatre practices wherever she went. Vicki currently, and joyfully, hosts the Pea Green Boat at Montana Public Radio.

When she is not telling stories, Vicki spends time basket weaving, watercoloring, hiking, canoeing with her husband and exploring the adventures of raising her 15-year-old twins.

Children's
Chase Campbell
See stories by Chase Campbell
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Related Content
  • Pea Green Boat
    Discovery and delight await the young and the young at heart. Each day we set sail with stories, songs, and poetry, on our journey of discovery, wonder, and delight. Listeners of all ages are invited aboard. Tune in to the Pea Green Boat weekdays at 4 p.m.
  • Children's
    Watch: Pea Green Boat 'variety show' live from the library
    Silly sponsor messages, a live radio drama and music with Josh Farmer and Loren Stillman gave the live Pea Green Boat episode an old-time variety show feel, featuring our talented staff.