Meet the Pea Green Boat Hosts: Vicki Chaney

Vicki Chaney is a self-proclaimed storyteller who has spent most of her life traveling, teaching, and telling stories. She graduated from the University of Montana with a master's in theatre and Goddard College of Vermont with a master's of fine arts in interdisciplinary studies and storytelling.

On her storytelling journey, she has toured with Missoula Children’s Theatre and CLIMB Children’s Theatre of Minneapolis. She has been a drama teacher for 23 years, directing plays and teaching theatre from Bellingham, Washington to Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia (where she taught drama and art for 9 years at Ras Tanura International School).

While living abroad, she traveled with her family to multiple countries, absorbing music, art, and theatre practices wherever she went. Vicki currently, and joyfully, hosts the Pea Green Boat at Montana Public Radio.

When she is not telling stories, Vicki spends time basket weaving, watercoloring, hiking, canoeing with her husband and exploring the adventures of raising her 15-year-old twins.