Finding our way home with writer Kate DiCamillo

“The world is dark and light is precious. Come closer, dear reader. You must trust me. I am telling you a story.” The Tale of Despereaux

“We shall all, in the end, be led to where we belong. We shall all, in the end, find our way home.” The Beatryce Prophecy

For over 20 years, Kate DiCamillo has been illuminating our path home.

Kate has done this through her many novels which include, The Tail of Despereaux, Flora & Ulysses, and Because of Winn-Dixie. In her most recent novel, The Beatryce Prophecy, a goat, Answelica, and a girl, Beatryce, guide us illuminating our path.

A quote from "The Beatryce Prophecy" by Kate DiCamillo

Kate has gives us a place to feel and a place to feel safe feeling, to be seen and see ourselves.

Her books, in many ways, are that comforting hug from a good friend who knows and accepts us for who we are and who we will become.

Kate thinks of herself as enormously lucky to tell stories for living - we are the lucky ones!

Join us for a live conversation with this self-described, short, loud, love to eat, hate to cook, all around nice person (my description of her). The show begins at 8 a.m. MST on May 14 and Kate will join us at 8:30. Stream the conversation with Kate live at www.mtpr.org.

