Get Lit! 2023: Enter to win tickets to a live taping of ‘The Write Question’

This event takes place Friday, April 21, 2023, from 11:00AM-12:00PM (Pacific) at The Central Library Podcasting Studio in Spokane, Washington. This is a FREE event, but seating is extremely limited at only 8 attendees. You must enter the contest to have a chance to attend. Winners will be notified April 1st and will also receive prizes from Montana Public Radio at the event.

Now in its sixteenth season, The Write Question has broadcast over 800 author interviews, hosted by the podcast's creator, Chérie Newman (2007-2017); her successor, writer Sarah Aronson (2017-2020); and now by the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, Lauren Korn (2020-present).

About the featured title:

Like most of us, Lisa Wells has spent years overwhelmed by increasingly urgent news of climate change on an apocalyptic scale. She did not need to be convinced of the stakes, but she could not find practical answers. She embarked on a pilgrimage, seeking wisdom and paths to action from outliers and visionaries, pragmatists and iconoclasts. Believers tracks through the lives of these people who are dedicated to repairing the earth and seemingly undaunted by the task ahead.

About Lisa Wells:

Lisa Wells is the author, most recently, of Believers: Making a Life at the End of the World, a finalist for the 2022 PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. Her debut collection of poetry, The Fix, won the Iowa Poetry Prize. Her work has been published in Harper’s Magazine, Granta, The New York Times, The Best American Science & Nature Writing, and in Orion Magazine, where she writes the column “Abundant Noise.”

