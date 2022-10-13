© 2022 MTPR
Arts & Life
The Write Question
The Write Question
The Write Question is a weekly literary program hosted by Lauren Korn that features authors from the American West—and beyond—including James Lee Burke, Kate Lebo, Anne Helen Petersen, Robert Wrigley, Jess Walter, Stephen Graham Jones, Barry Lopez, Hoa Nguyen, Maggie Shipstead, Elissa Washuta, and others.

“The Write Angle”: Join Lauren Korn and Justin Angle in a LIVE crossover episode tonight!

Montana Public Radio | By Lauren Korn
Published October 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT
TWQ-ANA-Pledge-Web-Image.png
The Write Question host Lauren Korn and A New Angle host Justin Angle talk about producing their respective radio programs and podcasts for a special, live crossover episode for MTPR’s Fall Pledge Week. Tune in to Montana Public Radio, at 7PM MST tonight, to hear their conversation.

The Write Question and A New Angle share the 7PM hour on Thursdays and the 5AM hour on Sundays on Montana Public Radio.

About Justin:

Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.

This hour-long episode will be recorded and available on this page and on both podcast feeds, wherever you stream and download your favorite podcasts.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
