“The Write Angle”: Join Lauren Korn and Justin Angle in a LIVE crossover episode tonight!

The Write Question host Lauren Korn and A New Angle host Justin Angle talk about producing their respective radio programs and podcasts for a special, live crossover episode for MTPR’s Fall Pledge Week. Tune in to Montana Public Radio, at 7PM MST tonight, to hear their conversation.

The Write Question and A New Angle share the 7PM hour on Thursdays and the 5AM hour on Sundays on Montana Public Radio.

About Justin:

Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.

This hour-long episode will be recorded and available on this page and on both podcast feeds, wherever you stream and download your favorite podcasts.