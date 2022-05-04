StoryCorps Mobile Tour in Missoula

We're thrilled to announce that the StoryCorps Mobile Tour will be back in Missoula, this time in person! For the first time ever, participants will have the option to record in-person or remotely in the StoryCorps “virtual recording booth.” Both options will be guided by trained StoryCorps staff members.

All reservations are now full, but you can add yourself to our waitlist.

Information on recording in-person:

Recordings will take place at the Missoula Public Library.



Both participants must be physically present for the recording.



Due to safety considerations, participants must wear masks for the entirety of their appointment.



Participants must maintain social distancing from StoryCorps staff during the entirety of their recording.



Participants can also opt to maintain social distancing from their conversation partner but will not be required to do so.



Click here for more information on what StoryCorps is doing to keep you and our staff safe.

Information on recording virtually:

Recordings can take place anywhere, as long as participants have access to an internet connected device.



Participants can be in the same location while recording or in different locations.



A tech check, which will test the ability of your device to connect to the virtual recording booth, will be required prior to your recording appointment.

Before making your reservation, check in with your conversation partner to figure out which option works best for the two of you. Please have their contact information ready when you book. If either of you are not fully vaccinated, we request that you select the virtual recording option.

What to Expect

StoryCorps’ Mobile team will contact everyone who will be participating to go over the details of the recording process and answer any questions. If you are recording virtually, we will also do a tech check with you a few days prior to your appointment. Please be on the lookout for a phone call from us with the area code (646). You will not be allowed to participate without confirming by phone.

Listen to some samples from 2020.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

In partnership with the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

