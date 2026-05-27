Comedian Josh Johnson shares his love for comedy in new standup special 'Symphony'

Updated June 1, 2026 at 10:51 AM MDT

Josh Johnson, who is best known for his work as a correspondent and host of The Daily Show, introduces his new stand-up comedy special, Symphony, with a striking statement.

He opens the HBO Max special by standing under a sign that reads: "If art is how we decorate space and music is how we decorate time, comedy is how we decorate reality."

In an interview with Morning Edition, Johnson said this phrase rings true because, like artists, comedians begin with a blank canvas and draw from their experiences. He added that comedians then take those moments and redecorate "them with the feeling, the emotion and the subversion of what our expectations were versus what actually happened, which is, like, just what life is."

The 36-year-old has filled many "canvases" during his comedy career — including maintaining a YouTube page where he posts a brand-new stand-up comedy routine every week. Each video lasts around an hour and collectively the videos have attracted millions of views.

While releasing a new video weekly may seem like an overwhelming pace, Johnson says it works for him because of his passion for the craft. "I really love writing all week. I really love performing. If you're not enjoying yourself, then you could get burned out. But I think that it's still fun, and it's still something that I look forward to doing and look forward to sharing," Johnson told NPR's A Martínez.

Through Symphony, Johnson continues to explore his love of comedy, weaving viewers into a collection of stories about strange childhood experiences, family and his everyday life.

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