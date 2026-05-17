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The business of storage units is booming. We met Vermont's operators

NPR | By Mikaela Lefrak
Published May 17, 2026 at 6:15 AM MDT

Self-storage operators in Vermont report long waitlists and big profits. The state's tight housing market and rapidly aging population contribute to the growth.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mikaela Lefrak
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