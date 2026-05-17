In Washington, anyone can volunteer to dig up ancient treasures like mammoth bones
In Washington state, volunteers have helped researchers by digging up mammoth bones and other ancient natural artifacts for years.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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In Washington state, volunteers have helped researchers by digging up mammoth bones and other ancient natural artifacts for years.
Copyright 2026 NPR