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In Washington, anyone can volunteer to dig up ancient treasures like mammoth bones

NPR | By Courtney Flatt
Published May 17, 2026 at 6:15 AM MDT

In Washington state, volunteers have helped researchers by digging up mammoth bones and other ancient natural artifacts for years.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Courtney Flatt
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