Watch: Olympic curling's cheating scandal explained, and sliding sports' concussion risk

Updated February 17, 2026 at 11:44 AM MST

The cheating and cussing scandal that rocked the curling world. A report on the sustainability — or lack thereof — at the 2026 Olympic Games. Plus, there's a little-known head injury risk with sliding sports, including skeleton, bobsleigh and luge. Join host A Martínez, along with NPR's Pien Huang, Ruth Sherlock and Emily Kwong, for all that and more. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games.

