The words "Thank You" on a greeting card style image. The image is autumn-themed and has fallen leaves around the borders, and pumpkins in one corner.
Thank you for your support!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of support during fall pledge week. You make public radio possible! We're still tallying your donations and will be back soon with an update on the total.

Trump expected to meet with China's president in South Korea Monday

By Mara Liasson,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:57 AM MDT

President Trump will visit Japan Monday before heading to South Korea, where he's expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
