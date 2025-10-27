Morning news brief

Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of support during fall pledge week. You make public radio possible! We're still tallying your donations and will be back soon with an update on the total.
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.