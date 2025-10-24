© 2025 MTPR
Inflation rose less than expected in September, the U.S. belatedly reports

By Maria Aspan,
Scott Horsley
Published October 24, 2025 at 6:52 AM MDT
A man shops for produce at a supermarket in Monterey Park, California.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
A man shops for produce at a supermarket in Monterey Park, California.

Annual inflation rose less than expected in September, according to a crucial report published Friday, nine days later than normal due to the government shutdown.

Consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year ago, slightly below forecasters' expectations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.3%, cooling slightly from the 0.4% inflation reported in August.

Overall, the inflation data likely cement expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by another quarter percentage point at its policy meeting later this month — its second consecutive cut.

But the Fed is missing other key economic data since most BLS workers were furloughed at the beginning of the month, when the shutdown began. Most government economic reports have been suspended until funding is restored.

A core group of BLS number-crunchers were recalled specifically to publish the September inflation report, which was initially set to publish on Oct. 15. That's because it's a key part of the formula used to calculate the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that 75 million Social Security recipients will receive next year.

The Social Security Administration has said it will also publish the 2026 COLA on Friday.

The raw material for the inflation report – the price checks on hundreds of goods and services around the country – was collected in September. Tariffs continue to put upward pressure on the price of imported goods, while other components of inflation, such as housing costs, have been moderating somewhat.

Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
