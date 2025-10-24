© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week 2025

Every day, MTPR brings you thoughtful discussions on community issues, amplifies Montana voices, educates and entertains. This community service is only freely available to everyone because people like you invest in its success.

You’re investing in a station that has no plans to shrink or fold. We know the work we do matters in Montana. We know public media offers something you can't get elsewhere. And we know that in this moment, what we do is too valuable to minimize.

Make your donation today to help reach our $350,000 fall fundraising goal. $15/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Tap below or call 1-800-325-1565. Thank you for your support!

Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
60th Anniversary puzzle
MTPR 60th Anniversary puzzle. The only missing piece is you.
$90 or $7.50/month
60th Anniversary tote bag
MTPR 60th Anniversary tote bag. For carrying puzzles and more.
$180 or $15/month

Chicago South Shore building residents recount 'humiliating' ICE raid

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:46 AM MDT

A federal judge in Chicago is weighing whether federal immigration agents have used appropriate force in recent enforcement efforts. NPR reports on a residential building raid that's become a symbol of these new, and harsher tactics.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (SARE-he-oh mar-TEE-nez bel-TRAHN) is an immigration correspondent based in Texas.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information