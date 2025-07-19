© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
Congress approves public media funding cuts
Thursday night, Congress passed The Rescissions Act of 2025. This package claws back funds previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) totaling $1.1 billion.

We take our responsibility to the citizens of Montana very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to provide the local news, music and cultural programs that represent the unique character of Montana.

A vehicle drove into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people, including at least 3 critically

By The Associated Press
Published July 19, 2025 at 6:53 AM MDT
A vehicle sits on the sidewalk after ramming into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
A vehicle sits on the sidewalk after ramming into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people.

LOS ANGELES — A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people.

Victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centers, according to Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. At least three were in critical condition after being injured along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, the Fire Department said in a statement.

Van Gerpen told ABC that a line of people — the majority female — were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a vehicle that also hit a taco truck and valet stand.

Paramedics discovered that one of the patients had a gunshot wound, Van Gerpen said.

Law enforcement investigate the scene where a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people.
Damian Dovarganes / AP
/
AP
Law enforcement investigate the scene where a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people.

"This is under police investigation," he said. "This will be a large investigation with the LAPD."

People inside the club came out to help in the minutes before emergency crews arrived, he said, to help the victims.

"They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were ... getting some food, waiting to go in. And there's also a valet line there," he said. "The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information