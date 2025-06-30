© 2025 MTPR
What the Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship means

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2025 at 9:48 AM MDT

The Supreme Court did not rule last week on whether President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship was constitutional. But the court did pave the way for that order to take effect in 30 days.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Martha Jones, a historian of citizenship at Johns Hopkins University. She’s the author of “Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

