Report: Iran state media say attack has begun on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq

By NPR Staff
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:17 AM MDT
Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted Al-Udeid base in a missile attack in Qatar on Monday.
Reuters
Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted Al-Udeid base in a missile attack in Qatar on Monday.

Iran state media say attack has begun on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq, with explosions heard in Qatar, Al Jazeera reports.

Iran's state-run agency Tasnim says Tehran has launched missile attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq. Al Jazeera, which is based in Qatar, reported spotting missiles in the skies over the Gulf emirate, which is home to the U.S airbase of Al-Udeid and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

A senior White House official speaking on condition of anonymity about a sensitive issue said the White House and Department of Defense were closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Reuters and AP reported the sound of explosions had been heard in Qatar, with no immediate report of targets or damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

