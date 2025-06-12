© 2025 MTPR
Admiral James Stavridis warns of possible Israel strike, Trump's military deployments and parade

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 10:01 AM MDT

Israel may soon strike Iran, a decision that retired Admiral James Stavridis said would have far-reaching implications. He’s urging Israel to let the U.S. work out a peace deal with Iran. Stavridis also criticizes what he sees as President Trump’s politicization of the military.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the latest with Admiral Stavridis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

