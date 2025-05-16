© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More

Israeli strikes on Gaza continue

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 16, 2025 at 9:28 AM MDT

The Israeli Military has continued to strike targets in Gaza, with over 100 reported killed in an offensive in the southern city of Khan Younis on Thursday. This all comes as President Trump’s visit to the Middle East wraps up with little focus on the conflict in Gaza.

For more on the latest, host Lisa Mullins turns to Anshel Pfeffer, who is in Jerusalem for The Economist.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information