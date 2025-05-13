ESPN's new streaming app could replace cable for some but may end up costing them more

As if you needed one more streaming service, ESPN is finally getting ready to roll out its long-anticipated subscription plan. But are sports fans ready to shell out another $29.99 a month?

The new app, also named ESPN, will include live sports and programming on ESPN's other networks. Consumers also will be able to bundle ESPN with ad-supported versions of Disney+ and Hulu, which are all under the Disney umbrella, for $35.99.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement that he hopes the price offerings "will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content."

Although this streaming service has been highly anticipated by sports fans, analysts are skeptical on whether this will be a more cost-effective option to watch the big games.

Michael Pachter, a research analyst at Wedbush Securities, a financial services firm, says while this might be an attractive option for single viewers or viewers without cable, the cost of multiple streaming services can add up. He says families could cut cable and pay $29.99 for sports, but they'd still be paying for other subscriptions to watch all the TV shows and movies they want.

The average U.S. household spends about $69 a month on streaming services, according to Deloitte's 2025 media trends report. That's less than the average monthly cable bill — around $122 a month, according to a report from Allconnect, a service comparison platform.

"What ends up happening is that people do in fact subscribe to these individual channels but we can't figure out the right bundle," he says.

And for those looking to stream ESPN, the sports channel is already available as part of Fubo's streaming service for $84.99 a month and YouTube TV, which runs $82.99 a month.

ESPN has seen a decline in subscribers from both cable and streaming in the past year. According to Disney's 2024 annual report, domestic subscription revenue was down 1% compared to 2023. For streaming service ESPN+ subscribers were down 2%.

