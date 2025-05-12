© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More

Stocks soar after U.S. and China agree to temporarily slash tariffs

By Scott Horsley
Published May 12, 2025 at 7:45 AM MDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on May 8, 2025, in New York City. Stocks surged on Monday after China and the U.S. clinched a temporary deal on tariffs.
Timothy A. Clary
/
AFP via Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on May 8, 2025, in New York City. Stocks surged on Monday after China and the U.S. clinched a temporary deal on tariffs.

Updated May 12, 2025 at 3:05 PM MDT

Stocks rose sharply Monday after the U.S. and China announced a temporary break from triple-digit tariffs that had brought much of the trade between the two countries to a standstill in recent weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1,000 points, to gain around 2.8%, while the S&P 500 index gained 3.3%.

The surge in stocks came after the two countries agreed to slash the crippling tariffs for 90 days following talks in Geneva over the weekend. The tax on Chinese imports to the U.S. will drop from 145% to 30%, while the tariff China charges on U.S. goods will fall from 125% to 10%.

The pause comes after many businesses that rely on imports had halted deliveries to avoid paying a triple-digit tax. Cargo traffic at the Port of Los Angeles last week had fallen by more than a third from a year ago, raising the prospect of supply shortages in the near future.

The remaining tariffs are still significantly higher than Americans were used to paying, however, before President Trump launched his trade war.

Lower tariffs could still hit the U.S. economy

Even with the temporary reduction in tariffs, forecasters at the Yale Budget Lab say the U.S. is likely to have higher inflation and slower economic growth than it would have before the trade war started.

But the damage is less than the higher tariffs would have caused, had they remained in place. What's more, the lower tariff actually raises more revenue for the government, since more importers will grit their teeth and pay the tax, whereas the higher levy just brought imports from China to a standstill.

"This is one of the problems with tariffs as a revenue raising mechanism," says economist Ernie Tedeschi of the Budget Lab. "The lowering imports goal of tariffs runs completely against the revenue-raising goal."

Because the tariff relief has an expiration date while negotiations continue, there is still considerable uncertainty over what the trade landscape will look like in three months..

"I was surprised by how low the United States cut the tariffs as a result of this deal," Tedeschi says. "That opens up the possibility that tariffs with China will be lower than the market and businesses expected."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information