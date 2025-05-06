© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More

Friedrich Merz fails in first round of voting to become next chancellor of Germany

By Rob Schmitz,
Michel Martin
Published May 6, 2025 at 2:25 AM MDT

Germany's parliament failed to elect conservative Friedrich Merz as its new chancellor in a first round of voting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information