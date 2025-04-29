Rochester, New York, becomes a flashpoint in debate over sanctuary cities

Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks with reporter Gino Fanelli about border czar Tom Homan’s visit Tuesday to Rochester, New York, a day after President Trump signed an executive order directing federal officials to draw up a list of “sanctuary cities” from which federal funding may be withheld.

Last week, the Trump administration sued the city for its policy of not allowing local police to assist federal agents in immigration arrests. Last month, police body camera footage shows that police assisted federal agents as they detained three men from Guatemala.

